Police say powder at Deutsche Bank harmless
October 1, 2012

Police say powder at Deutsche Bank harmless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1(Reuters) - Police in West Saxony said on Monday the white powder found at Deutsche Bank’s offices in the town of Schkeuditz, east Germany, was not hazardous to health and did not harm any employee.

On Friday Deutsche Bank was forced to evacuate around 700 people after a “suspicious substance” was found in an envelope at the offices of Keba Schkeuditz, a subsidiary of the bank.

“It was not hazardous to health,” a spokesman for the West Saxony police force said, adding that no suspects had been arrested and that investigations are ongoing.

Deutsche Bank said that client activity did not suffer as a result of the incident. (Reporting Edward Taylor)

