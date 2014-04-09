Deutsche Bank moving top Asia prime exec to London

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s head of prime finance distribution for Asia Pacific, Harvey Twomey, is moving to London, the latest in the series of high-profile departures from the region as Asian hedge funds continue their fight to regain assets.

Asia-focused hedge funds added $20 billion in 2013 to boost assets to $158.8 billion, according to a survey from tracker AsiaHedge, but still remain about $33 billion below their peak asset level hit in 2007.

Prime brokers make money by providing services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

Twomey “will be transitioning into a new senior role in London within the global markets division,” a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Deutsche Bank had hired Twomey from Bank of America Corp in 2008.

The bank has replaced Twomey with Marlon Sanchez, who was previously the head of North Asian execution. Based in Hong Kong, Sanchez will report to Rob Ebert, head of equity sales in Asia, Japan and Australia at the bank.

Citigroup Inc moved its head of prime finance unit in Asia-Pacific, David Murphy, to the United States last year, while Credit Suisse shifted Kevin Meehan, its head of prime services coverage for the region, to London in 2012. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Stephen Coates)