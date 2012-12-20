FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in Kirch suit
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Munich prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in Kirch suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Germany’s flagship lender Deutsche Bank in connection with a lawsuit related to the lender’s legal battle with late media mogul Leo Kirch.

Documents were seized, but nobody was arrested, a spokesman for the Munich prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Kirch had claimed ex-Deutsche Chief Executive and later Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group’s downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. He sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in damages.

Now prosecutors are investigating whether Breuer and three other board members may have lied in court.

Deutsche Bank denied on Thursday that the former members of its board gave false evidence in court.

$1 = 0.7542 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Philipp Halstrick

