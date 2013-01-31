FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank Q4 tarnished by restructuring, impairment charges
January 31, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank Q4 tarnished by restructuring, impairment charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss of 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion) hit by hefty litigation and restructuring charges as the bank adapts to a leaner investment banking environment.

Germany’s largest lender announced 1.9 billion euros in goodwill impairments and 1 billion euros in litigation charges in the fourth quarter.

Deutsche Bank’s net loss for the quarter was 2.2 billion euros.

The lender is combining asset and wealth management divisions and creating a non-core division to hive off 125 billion euros worth of assets.

In mid-December, it said fourth-quarter earnings will take a “significant” hit from the restructuring, which is designed to achieve annual cost savings of 4.5 billion euros by 2015. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

