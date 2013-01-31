FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank raises possibility of capital increase
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank raises possibility of capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain raised the possibility that Germany’s flagship lender may raise capital if measures to build a financial safety cushion by shedding risky assets and putting aside profits did not suffice.

Nonetheless the bank would seek to avoid reaching out to shareholders for extra cash, Jain said.

“We have been very consistent. We have said we do not believe it is in our shareholders’ best interests. We have shown that we are willing to take pain,” Jain explained, referring to the writedowns in the fourth quarter.

“This said, clearly, it is a very uncertain world. There is a plan B. We will not rule out any option that is in the best interest of Deutsche Bank.” (Reporting By Edward Taylor Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.