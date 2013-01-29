FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank global oil and gas trading head leaves firm-source
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank global oil and gas trading head leaves firm-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s global head of oil and agriculture trading, John Redpath, has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Redpath, who joined the German bank’s New York office in 2007 from Citigroup, is the second high profile departure from Deutsche’s commodity arm in two months, after global commodities head David Silbert left in early December.

The bank has also been making steep cuts to its U.S. and European power and gas trading desks.

Industry publication SparkSpread first reported that Redpath had left the firm earlier on Tuesday, saying he resigned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.