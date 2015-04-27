FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank sees 3.7 bln euros in restructuring costs
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank sees 3.7 bln euros in restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will cut some 200 billion euros in investment bank assets and exit one tenth of the countries it currently operates in, as part of a restructuring program that will cost 3.7 billion euros in one-off costs to implement.

The group said on Monday it would achieve cost savings targets of 3.5 billion euros, once the plan was implemented.

Deutsche Bank said it had raised its stake in Postbank to nearly 97 percent from 94 percent previously, putting it in position to start a squeeze-out of remaining Postbank shareholders by August in preparation for a re-flotation of the lender by the end of 2016.

The group aims to cut 200 branches from some 730 currently in its own-branded retail network, Deutsche Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.