Deutsche Bank: capital measures enough to cover regulatory need
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank: capital measures enough to cover regulatory need

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said the capital measures announced on Monday would be sufficient to help Germany’s flagship lender meet stricter bank safety rules, although some of these rules are not yet finalised.

“Based on all the simulations we have done, it’s more than enough to take care of regulatory uncertainty,” Jain told investors on an analyst call on Tuesday.

Upon being asked whether Deutsche had sufficient funding for its U.S. operations, Jain said there were no further capital measures planned, even though the exact nature of the U.S. regulatory requirements remained unclear.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank said it would beef up its balance sheet with a 2.8 billion euro ($3.7 billion) capital increase.

In January, Jain said the question of whether Germany’s lender needed a capital increase was driven by uncertainty over the likely burden of future bank regulation.

The Federal Reserve Board has demanded that foreign banks operating in the United States hold as much capital as their U.S. counterparts, regardless of how well their overseas parent companies are funded. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
