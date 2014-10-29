FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank posts quarterly net loss as legal costs weigh
October 29, 2014

Deutsche Bank posts quarterly net loss as legal costs weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank reported a quarterly net loss of 92 million euros on Wednesday as heavy legal costs outweighed a rise in investment banking earnings.

Germany’s top lender reported quarterly pretax income of 266 million euros, lifted by a 4 percent pre-tax profit rise from investment banking.

The bank spent 894 million euros on litigation costs in the quarter, bringing to around 7 billion euros the amount the bank has spent on fines and settlements since 2012. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

