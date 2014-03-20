Deutsche Bank says on track for 2015 targets

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it was on track to meet its 2015 targets in investment banking after it restated its 2013 results to include around 350 million euros ($487 million) in settlement costs and around 50 million euros more to impair assets.

The bank said that its litigation reserves declined to 1.8 billion euros at end-2013 following expenses incurred to settle the long-running Kirch lawsuit.