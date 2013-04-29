FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank Q1 pretax beats view, helped by cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2013 / 4:37 PM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank Q1 pretax beats view, helped by cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a pretax profit of 2.4 billion euros ($3.14 billion), beating analyst expectations as aggressive cost cuts outpaced a slight drop in revenues at the investment bank.

Analysts had expected Germany’s flagship lender to post a pretax profit of 1.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

The bank said that its net profit stood at 1.7 billion euros in the first quarter and its core tier one capital ratio stood at 8.8 percent at the end of March.

$1 = 0.7634 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.