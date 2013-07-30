FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank may shed 250 bln euros to comply with bank rules
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2013 / 5:52 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank may shed 250 bln euros to comply with bank rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s flagship lender Deutsche Bank has earmarked 16 percent of its assets to be cut to comply with stricter bank rules.

About 250 billion euros’ ($331.3 billion) worth of assets could be shed without hurting profits, Deutsche Bank said in a presentation on Tuesday.

With the measures Deutsche Bank hopes to keep its leverage ratio - defined as assets (such as loans) against its shareholder equity - stable despite the increasingly stringent requirements.

At the end of the second quarter, Deutsche Bank’s leverage ratio stood at the targeted 3.0 percent on an adjusted fully loaded basis.

Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Deutsche Bank plans to shrink its balance sheet substantially over the next two and a half years to comply with new rules to make banks more crisis-resistant. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.