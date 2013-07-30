FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank Q2 misses expectations hit by legal charges
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank Q2 misses expectations hit by legal charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter pretax profit missed analyst expectations, hit by weaker revenues from debt trading and a 600 million euros hike in litigation reserves.

Deutsche Bank posted a pre-tax profit of 792 million euros, well below the 1.3 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Deutsche’s quarterly earnings result stands in sharp contrast to peers. So far this reporting season, investment banking rivals like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Bank of America Corp have beat analysts’ profit expectations, thanks largely to strength in trading and underwriting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.