Deutsche Bank Q2 misses expectations hit by legal charges

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter pretax profit missed analyst expectations, hit by weaker revenues from debt trading and a 600 million euros hike in litigation reserves.

Deutsche Bank posted a pre-tax profit of 792 million euros, well below the 1.3 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Deutsche’s quarterly earnings result stands in sharp contrast to peers. So far this reporting season, investment banking rivals like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Bank of America Corp have beat analysts’ profit expectations, thanks largely to strength in trading and underwriting.