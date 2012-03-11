Ricken to get senior Deutsche Bank post - report

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank manager Christian Ricken is set to join the lender’s group executive committee, adding a German retail banking specialist to what will be a 17-member panel, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

It called Ricken, 45, the righthand man of board member Rainer Neske, adding he would help provide a counterweight to a top management where investment bankers and foreign executives are gaining influence.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report.

Germany’s biggest bank is in a period of transition before Anshu Jain, head of the corporate and investment bank, and Juergen Fitschen, head of regional management, take over as co-chief executives in May following the retirement of Josef Ackermann.

