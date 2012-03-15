Deutsche Bank to veto Broeksmit as risk chief-sources

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is set to propose Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo Baenziger as chief risk officer at a supervisory board meeting on Friday, two sources close to the supervisory board said late on Thursday.

Lewis is seen as a more suitable candidate to replace current risk chief Hugo Baenziger in a management reshuffle, the sources said.

Lewis is preferred as risk chief by German financial markets regulator Bafin, one of the sources said.

Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment.

Hugo Baenziger, chief risk officer, and Hermann-Josef Lamberti, chief operating officer, are expected to leave the bank as part of a management reshuffle initiated by Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, sources told Reuters.

Jain and Fitschen have been appointed to replace Josef Ackermann as co-chief executives once the Swiss head of Deutsche Bank retires in May.

Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board is due to discuss a sweeping management reshuffle on Friday.