UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to pick Lewis as risk chief -sources
March 15, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to pick Lewis as risk chief -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* William Broeksmit no longer seen as risk chief -sources

* Bafin sees Stuart Lewis as preferred candidate -sources

* Deutsche Bank, Bafin decline comment

By Philipp Halstrick and Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is set to propose Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo Baenziger as chief risk officer at a supervisory board meeting on Friday, two sources close to the supervisory board said late on Thursday.

German financial markets regulator Bafin sees Lewis as a more suitable candidate than William Broeksmit to replace current risk chief Hugo Baenziger in a management reshuffle, the sources said.

Broeksmit had emerged as a potential chief risk officer in a management shake-up orchestrated by new managers Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment.

Under Germany’s two-tier board structure, the supervisory board, akin to an independent board of directors, appoints members of the management board.

Hugo Baenziger, chief risk officer, and Hermann-Josef Lamberti, chief operating officer, are expected to leave the bank as part of the reorganisation initiated by current investment banking chief Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, head of regional management for the bank, sources told Reuters.

Jain and Fitschen have been appointed to replace Josef Ackermann as co-chief executives once the Swiss head of Deutsche Bank retires in May.

