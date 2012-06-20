FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim break off RREEF talks
June 20, 2012

Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim break off RREEF talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said it has abandoned talks with Guggenheim Partners over a sale of RREEF, Deutsche’s alternative asset management business, after failing to agree on terms.

The RREEF business, which has around 47 billion euros ($59.70 billion) in assets under management, was the last one of a raft of businesses Deutsche Bank had tried to sell to Guggenheim after talks to sell the asset management business fell apart in May.

Deutsche and Guggenheim had been in exclusive talks since February on the sale of a clutch of asset management businesses, which the German lender is selling in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition that is expected to weigh on future earnings.

$1 = 0.7873 euros Reporting By Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
