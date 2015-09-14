FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank prepares to shut Russian operations - source
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank prepares to shut Russian operations - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is preparing to close all of its Russian operations, except for transaction banking services, a financial source told Reuters on Monday.

It was very likely that the group would close 90 percent of its Russian activities, leaving only operations related to its Global Transaction Banking division, the source said under the condition of anonymity.

At the weekend, Deutsche Bank said its Russian unit chairman would quit Moscow for Germany.

The departure comes as the bank and the U.S. Department of Justice investigate irregularities involving the bank’s Moscow office.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the bank’s Russian plans. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.