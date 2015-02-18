Deutsche Bank co-CEO says workers have nothing to fear - Die Zeit

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Employees at Deutsche Bank have nothing to fear from a strategic review that the bank launched in December, co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain was quoted as saying by a German newspaper on Wednesday.

No decision about the review has been taken yet, Jain said in the summary of an article to appear in the Thursday edition of daily Die Zeit.

“There is absolutely no reason (to worry),” he was quoted as saying in German. “The whole process will take place in an orderly fashion.”

“We’re addressing the matter in an unprejudiced way, and it will be an open and extensive procedure,” he added.

Deutsche is reviewing its universal banking model that has it selling everything from home loans in Wuppertal to equity derivatives in New York to see if hiving off parts of the group, such as its Postbank branch network, would boost profits. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Susan Thomas)