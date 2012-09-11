FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank eyes post-tax RoE of 12 pct by 2015
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank eyes post-tax RoE of 12 pct by 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it aims to deliver a post-tax return on equity (RoE) of at least 12 percent by 2015 as it unveiled plans to cut costs and shrink its balance sheet.

The bank previously defined its main profit target using pre-tax return on equity as its benchmark. In the second quarter, Deutsche’s pretax RoE was 6.8 percent.

Raising capital levels has made it tougher for the lender to meet its former target of earning pretax return on equity (RoE) of at least 25 percent.

At 1022 GMT, its shares traded 0.7 percent higher at 32.00 euros.

Reporting By Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.