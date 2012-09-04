FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank says Germany should back banking union
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank says Germany should back banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen said Germany should support the idea of a common banking union, brushing aside criticism that smaller banks should be exempted from oversight by a single European supervisory authority.

“The elements make sense if you think about Europe as a common market,” Fitschen told a banking conference in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

“I feel that if we out of Germany argue that we are different, we invite other countries to also argue for exemptions,” Fitschen said.

Fitschen’s criticism was aimed at smaller German savings and cooperative banks which have argued they should not fall under the umbrella of a European supervisor, and instead remain regulated on a national level. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.