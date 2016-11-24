MOVES-Deutsche Bank Switzerland names Peter Hinder as new CEO

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said veteran Swiss banker Peter Hinder will take over as head of its operations in Switzerland and its European wealth management business.

Hinder, who takes on his new role from Dec. 1, will replace Marco Bizzozero, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Hinder joined Deutsche Bank last year after a 23-year stint at UBS and four years as CEO of Thurgauer Kantonalbank . Deutsche Bank has been active in Switzerland since 1980 and employs approximately 700 employees in the country. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alexander Smith)