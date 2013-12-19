FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank says not party to 'dividend stripping' tax issue
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank says not party to 'dividend stripping' tax issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it did not expect to have to make payments to cover back taxes by clients, after some of its banking rivals ran into trouble over a tax rebate strategy known as “dividend stripping.”

“So far, we assume that we will not have to make back payments of tax related to dividend stripping or any other back payments,” a spokesman for Germany’s biggest bank said.

German public sector lender HSH Nordbank this week confirmed it was setting aside 127 million euros ($175 million) to cover possible tax liabilities following an internal probe into suspected tax avoidance by clients.

Several other German banks are also looking into their involvement in the tax rebate strategy, known as “dividend stripping”, where a stock is bought just before losing rights to a dividend then quickly sold. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.