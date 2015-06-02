Deutsche Bank to launch 3 tech startup labs in 2015 - source

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank aims to launch three technology innovation labs in Berlin, London and California this year designed to accelerate development of so-called fintech firms that could aid the banking sector and its clients.

Germany’s largest lender, grappling with an overhaul of its own technology infrastructure, aims to get the three operations up and running by the end of the year, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bank hopes to screen some 500 fintech start-ups per year, with some seeking to develop security, payments, efficiency, organisation or process applications.

The bank has not set aside a particular sum of money to invest in the firms, the source said, rather, it aims to partner with chosen start-ups by either using the technology itself, fostering development, or perhaps channelling it onto clients or other portions of the financial sector, the source said.

Deutsche wants to partner and work with start-ups, give them feedback on their ideas and find ways to employ their technology, not try to benefit solely from a financial perspective, said the source. “This is primarily about innovation, not investments.”

The lab launch, which comes weeks after board member Henry Ritchotte was named the group’s chief digital officer, marks a bigger commitment to developing technology, an area where the banking sector fell far behind the manufacturing sector while grappling with the financial crisis. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Andreas Framke, Kirsti Knolle)