FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank promotes two bankers to co-head tech M&A
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank promotes two bankers to co-head tech M&A

Nadia Damouni

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed two internal managing directors to co-head the technology M&A team for the Americas, replacing Tor Braham, who recently left the firm, according to memo details obtained by Reuters.

David Locala and Tom Cho, who had worked with Braham, have started in their new roles and are based in San Francisco.

A representative of the bank confirmed the appointments.

Deutsche Bank’s technology team has been involved in a number of high-profile deals in recent months including adviser to China’s Alibaba Group in its purchase of half of Yahoo’s 40 percent stake in the e-commerce giant.

The team has also been active in several technology initial public offerings including ServiceNow Inc, Guidewire Software Inc and the upcoming Ruckus Wireless.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.