a year ago
Deutsche Bank plans 165 new Dublin jobs as it opens data lab
September 9, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank plans 165 new Dublin jobs as it opens data lab

Steve Slater

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank said it had opened a data lab in Dublin on Friday that will create 165 jobs in the Irish capital and help the German bank cut costs and improve its compliance controls.

Deutsche Bank said 40 new jobs have already been added at the data lab, known as The Hive, and it plans to add 125 more technology and operations roles there.

It will be a global centre of excellence employing data science, visualisation, analytics and technology specialists, Deutsche Bank said.

Crucially, the lab should also improve Deutsche Bank's ability "to comply with regulatory requirements, further strengthen controls and reduce costs," said Kim Hammonds, chief operating officer.

The bank said the new jobs will support its global markets and corporate and investment banking divisions.

Deutsche Bank chief executive John Cryan is trying to simplify and modernise the bank's technology as part of his Strategy 2020 turnaround plan unveiled last October.

It will involve sourcing in critical technology capabilities, automating processes and using data to tailor its products and services for clients.

The Hive will complement the bank's existing infrastructure activities in Dublin, it said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

