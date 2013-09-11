FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank euribor traders win case against wrongful dismissal - German court
September 11, 2013 / 11:08 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank euribor traders win case against wrongful dismissal - German court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Four Frankfurt-based traders responsible for submitting inter-bank lending rates won their case against Deutsche Bank for wrongful dismissal after the lender accused them of violating company policy by “inappropriately” communicating with other traders at the bank.

Ardalan G., Kai-Uwe K., Markus K., and Joerg V., who cannot be named for legal reasons, brought their case before a Frankfurt labour court on Wednesday.

In February this year, Deutsche Bank had suspended five traders suspected of inappropriate conduct following an internal investigation into possible manipulation of the Europe Interbank Offered Rate. (Euribor). (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

