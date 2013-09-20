Deutsche Bank to warn on fixed income slowdown -FT

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will warn next week of a slowdown in fixed income revenue and add to gloomy comments from rivals about recent trading, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

By 1530 GMT its shares were down 1.9 percent at 35.4 euros, underperforming a 0.9 percent drop by the European bank sector .

Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is due to give a presentation to investors in London on Wednesday. He is expected to say that third-quarter revenue in its fixed-income division will be lower than a year ago, the FT said, without citing sources.

Barclays, Deutsche’s big rival in Europe, this week warned its investment banking revenue had fallen in July and August due to a slowdown in fixed income, commodities and currencies. U.S. investment bank Jefferies said its revenue tumbled in the three months to end-August due to “a very challenging summer” in fixed income.