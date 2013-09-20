FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to warn on fixed income slowdown -FT
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 20, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank to warn on fixed income slowdown -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will warn next week of a slowdown in fixed income revenue and add to gloomy comments from rivals about recent trading, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

By 1530 GMT its shares were down 1.9 percent at 35.4 euros, underperforming a 0.9 percent drop by the European bank sector .

Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is due to give a presentation to investors in London on Wednesday. He is expected to say that third-quarter revenue in its fixed-income division will be lower than a year ago, the FT said, without citing sources.

Barclays, Deutsche’s big rival in Europe, this week warned its investment banking revenue had fallen in July and August due to a slowdown in fixed income, commodities and currencies. U.S. investment bank Jefferies said its revenue tumbled in the three months to end-August due to “a very challenging summer” in fixed income.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.