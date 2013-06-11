FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank not eyeing wealth management buys-CEO
June 11, 2013 / 8:43 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank not eyeing wealth management buys-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Deutsche Bank to focus on growing asset wealth management

* Co-CEO Jain sees no need for growth by acquisition

* Says organic growth, cross-selling the way forward (Adds quote by Co-CEO Jain)

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is not pursuing takeovers in asset and wealth management, a business the bank is seeking to grow rapidly, its co-chief executive Anshu Jain said on Tuesday.

“We have had a lot of growth through acquisition in the past years. We are still in the process of integrating Sal. Oppenheim,” Jain told a Deutsche Bank conference on asset and wealth management in Frankfurt.

“I think it is very important for Michele to take the businesses that he has and turn it in to a cohesive business,” Jain said, referring to Michele Faissola, head of the bank’s asset and wealth management division. “We have to stay organic, focussed,” he added.

Deutsche Bank created the asset and wealth management division a year ago, and aims to generate revenues by offering investment banking products and services to wealth management clients.

“You have got a business which brings in the most important clients. The line between the highly affluent clients and the most important decision-makers is non existent,” Jain said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

