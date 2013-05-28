Deutsche Bank's Sal. Oppenheim to cut more than third of jobs

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s wealth manager Sal. Oppenheim will lay off more than a third of its workforce as it struggles to deal with a new conservatism among its super-rich clients which has seen them invest less.

The bank, which caters to ultra-rich Germans, said in a statement it would cut up to 330 jobs out of a total of 870 by the end of 2014.

Deutsche Bank announced a strategy overhaul in September which included the creation of a new asset and wealth management division, a move which forced it to review parts of this business which includes blue-blood wealth management unit Sal. Oppenheim.

The wealth management industry as a whole has suffered from clients holding back on making investments, eroding commission and fee income. The tougher market environment has forced several of Sal. Oppenheim’s competitors to restructure.

In October, Deutsche Bank accelerated a cost cutting programme at Sal. Oppenheim, adapting its organisational structure to eliminate overlaps and share more services and infrastructure with Deutsche Bank because of slumping markets and tougher regulatory requirements.

The move came as a blow to the 220-year-old Cologne-based financial adviser, which had said in April 2012 that a multi-year restructuring was almost complete.

Deutsche Bank wants to more than double annual pretax profit at its new asset and wealth management division - of which Sal. Oppenheim is a part - to 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) by 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde; editing by Patrick Graham)