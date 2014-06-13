FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 2013/2014 net profit of EUR 18.1 million
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 2013/2014 net profit of EUR 18.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : * Says in H1 2013/2014 o achieved a net profit of EUR 18.1 million * Says H1 revenue at EUR 18.8 million versus EUR 23.7 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT at EUR 18.1 million versus EUR 19.8 million year ago * Says forecast issued in annual report at the end of January remains valid * Says Q2 net income at EUR 18.9 million versus EUR 11.4 million year ago * Says Q2 revenue at EUR 5.6 million versus EUR 13.2 million year ago * Given stable market conditions expects net income for 2013/2014 to fall short

of that posted for previous financial year * Source text [ID:link.reuters.com/pux99v] * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.