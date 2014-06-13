BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 2013/2014 net profit of EUR 18.1 million

June 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : * Says in H1 2013/2014 o achieved a net profit of EUR 18.1 million * Says H1 revenue at EUR 18.8 million versus EUR 23.7 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT at EUR 18.1 million versus EUR 19.8 million year ago * Says forecast issued in annual report at the end of January remains valid * Says Q2 net income at EUR 18.9 million versus EUR 11.4 million year ago * Says Q2 revenue at EUR 5.6 million versus EUR 13.2 million year ago * Given stable market conditions expects net income for 2013/2014 to fall short

of that posted for previous financial year