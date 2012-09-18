Deutsche Boerse CEO to stay on for another term

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni will serve another term at the German exchange operator’s helm, laying aside criticism of his role in Boerse’s failed $7 billion merger with NYSE Euronext .

Boerse’s supervisory board re-appointed Francioni, 57, until Oct. 31, 2016, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Francioni has been CEO of the exchange operator since 2005.

Deutsche Boerse also plans to streamline its securities trading activities starting in 2013 by jointly managing the cash market and the derivatives businesses, comprising the Xetra and Eurex segments.

The move will add cash markets to deputy CEO Andreas Preuss’s responsibilities and reduce the number of executive board members to five from six.

The cash markets business is currently overseen by Frank Gerstenschlaeger, who has opted not to extend his contract when it expires on March 31, 2013, Deutsche Boerse said.