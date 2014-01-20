FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse touts Frankfurt-China financial link
#Financials
January 20, 2014 / 6:52 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Boerse touts Frankfurt-China financial link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse on Monday urged policymakers to work together to make Frankfurt a European centre for financial market activities in China.

Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni said the activities of the Frankfurt exchange operator and the European Central Bank, as well as strong trade relations between Germany and China, created favourable conditions for Frankfurt’s role.

“This will only succeed, however, if the important institutions, policymakers and the financial centre here all pull together as a team,” Francioni said in the text of a speech at the bourse’s new year reception event.

“This will also largely determine our work in 2014 and beyond,” Francioni said.

Deutsche Boerse planned to increase its presence in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North America, but Asia remained its main target region for growth, he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
