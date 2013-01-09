FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream to enter Iran talks with U.S.
January 9, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream to enter Iran talks with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse unit Clearstream on Wednesday said it is entering talks with the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to resolve issues relating to possible Iran sanctions violations.

Clearstream has been accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran in 2008.

Deutsche Boerse said in its statement that OFAC had indicated that Clearstream could face a so-called pre-penalty notice for about $340 million.

Deutsche Boerse said Clearstream continued to believe its actions complied with applicable U.S. sanctions and regulations and that any settlement with OFAC would not mean there had been a violation.

