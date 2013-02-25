FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse says not in merger talks with CME
February 25, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Boerse says not in merger talks with CME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said it was not in merger negotiations with CME Group Inc following a media report that CME had approached the German stock exchange operator about a tie-up.

“As repeatedly communicated, Deutsche Boerse Group’s primary strategic focus is on organic growth,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The shares trimmed earlier gains, trading 4.4 percent higher at 1326 GMT.

The stock had been up more than 10 percent after Bloomberg cited four people familiar with the situation as saying CME had approached Deutsche Boerse to consider beginning talks on combining their businesses. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

