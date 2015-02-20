FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse welcomes NY court decision in Peterson case
February 20, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Boerse welcomes NY court decision in Peterson case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Friday said it welcomed a decision by a U.S. court to dismiss a case where U.S. plaintiffs sought access to around $1.6 billion in assets belonging to Bank Makazi, Iran’s central bank.

In the Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran case, at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, U.S. plaintiffs had sought assets held by Clearstream, a unit of Deutsche Boerse, in Luxembourg.

The plaintiffs are the families of U.S. soldiers who were killed or wounded in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon in 1983.

Clearstream argued that the case should be dismissed, saying the funds in the New York account belonged exclusively to Clearstream and that the U.S. court has no jurisdiction in Luxembourg, the company’s lawyers said in a court statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

