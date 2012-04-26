FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBIT in line, hit by charge
April 26, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Deutsche Boerse sales 552.4 mln eur vs 547 mln eur poll

* Deutsche Boerse EBIT 260 mln eur vs 263 mln eur poll

* Deutsche Boerse says revenues bolstered by SIX deal

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG’s first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes fell 19 percent to 260 million euros ($344 million), hit by a charge for the failed takeover of NYSE Euronext.

Earnings were broadly in line with a Reuters poll, which had forecast Deutsche Boerse first-quarter EBIT of 263 million euros.

Deutsche Boerse said it took a 16.6 million euro charge for its failed merger with NYSE Euronext, a deal which was blocked by the European Commission earlier this year.

The operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange said financial market activity hit revenues, with volumes on the Xetra share trading platform down 15 percent, and volumes on Eurex down 16 percent.

Overall, revenues remained stable at 552. million euros, compared with analyst expectations of 547 million euros, thanks to the additional revenues from a stake in derivatives platform Eurex, which was previously owned by joint-venture partner SIX Group.

