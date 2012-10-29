FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse lowers FY revenue target, blames weak market
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Boerse lowers FY revenue target, blames weak market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse abandoned its 2012 revenue target after third-quarter revenues dropped due to subdued fiancial markets.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 245.4 million euros ($316.69 million) in the third quarter, down from 333 million euros in the same period a year earlier, the Frankfurt-based stock and derivatives exchange operator said on Monday.

Deutsche Boerse had been expected to post quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 247 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Based on the continued weak capital market environment in October, the company said it now expects full-year 2012 net revenue of around 1.95 billion euros, well below the target range of between 2.15 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros.

In July, Deutsche Boerse signalled it may have to abandon its full-year revenue target.

For the third quarter, Deutsche Boerse said net revenue was 471 million euros, down from the 578.6 million in the year-earlier period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.