CORRECTED-LEG joins German mid-cap index, replacing HHLA
#Corrections News
June 6, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-LEG joins German mid-cap index, replacing HHLA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show LEG will be sixth, not fifth, real estate company in MDAX)

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - German real estate company LEG Immobilien AG will become a member of Frankfurt’s mid-cap index MDAX on June 24, replacing German port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), Frankfurt bourse operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Wednesday.

Adding LEG, which went public in January, will lift the number of real estate groups in the 50-member MDAX to six.

HHLA will join the small-cap index SDAX, as will RTL Group , while property company IVG Immobilien and Constantin Film will leave the SDAX.

Deutsche Boerse reviews the composition of its main indices four times per year. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Peter Dinkloh; editing by James Jukwey and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
