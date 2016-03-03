UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse said ProSieben to move into DAX 

* Frankfurt Stock Exchange changes composition of DAX, MDAX, SDAX

* ProSieben replaced K+S in blue-chip DAX index

* Changes effective March 21, with next index review on June 3 (Adds names of companies impacted by index changes)

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said the composition of its blue-chip DAX index would change, with shares of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 replacing those of potash maker K+S AG.

The change is effective March 21. K+S AG will be moved to the mid-level MDAX index, Boerse said in a release on Thursday.

Furthermore, the shares of Steinhoff International Holdings and Alstria Office REIT-AG will be included in the MDAX, replacing Kloeckner & Co SE and ElringKlinger AG.

The shares of WashTec AG, Wuestenrot & Württembergische AG as well as Hapag-Lloyd AG will be included in the SDAX index, while MLP AG, Sixt Leasing AG, Hornbach Baumarkt AG and Schaltbau Holding AG will be deleted from the index.

The shares of SLM Solutions Group AG and Süss MicroTec AG will be included in TecDAX and will replace the shares of QSC AG und LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, Deutsche Boerse said.

The next scheduled index review is on June 3, Deutsche Boerse said.