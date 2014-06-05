FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse mulls selling ISE -source
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Boerse mulls selling ISE -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse is considering the sale of its International Securities Exchange (ISE), a source familiar with the company’s thinking said on Thursday.

No banks have been mandated to assist Deutsche Boerse with a sale of its U.S. options exchange, the person said, adding that valuation levels were currently not attractive enough for Deutsche Boerse to pursue a sale in the short run.

The move follows a series of setbacks in the United States for the Frankfurt-based exchange operator including a failure to gain permission to offer options on some key U.S. indexes.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Boerse was considering a sale of ISE, and has been exploring a possible sale for several months. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.