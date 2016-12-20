FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext in talks to buy French LCH Clearnet operations
December 20, 2016 / 7:13 AM / 8 months ago

Euronext in talks to buy French LCH Clearnet operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Euronext is in exclusive talks to buy LCH Group's French-regulated operating subsidiary LCH.Clearnet SA, Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday, a deal that may help pave the way to a combination of the Frankfurt and London Stock Exchanges.

Deutsche Boerse said that the talks are being held to address proactively anti-trust concerns raised by the European Commission in relation to a proposed combination between Boerse and the London Stock Exchange.

"There can be no certainty that this will lead to any transaction," Deutsche Boerse said, adding that any potential sale of LCH.Clearnet SA would be subject to the review and approval by the European Commission. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by John O'Donnell)

