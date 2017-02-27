BERLIN Feb 27 The German government declined to
comment on Monday on the London Stock Exchange all but
ending a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to
create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out a European
antitrust demand.
A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said at a government
news conference it was a corporate issue that she would not
comment on. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said he had
nothing to add to that.
In an unusual step, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on
Sunday preempted a European Commission antitrust decision,
saying it was unlikely to give clearance for the merger after
the London bourse had refused to sell an electronic trading
platform in Italy.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Joseph Nasr)