FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse CFO says profitability to improve in long run
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Boerse CFO says profitability to improve in long run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial officer Gregor Pottmeyer said on Wednesday he sees an improvement in profitability levels of the operator of the Frankfurt stock exchance in the long run.

If markets improve, full-year revenues might rise moderately to over 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and if the market environment remains unchanged, sales might remain on the level of the second half of 2012, he said.

Deutsche Boerse further said the Swiss bourse SIX had cancelled the joint venture for the derivatives-platform SCOACH.

$1 = 0.7487 euros Reporting By Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.