FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse abandons FY outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2012 / 1:44 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Boerse abandons FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse abandoned its full-year targets blaming subdued market activity caused by the euro zone crisis.

For 2012, Deutsche Boerse had expected net revenue of approximately 2.15 billion euros ($2.61 billion) to 2.3 billion euros and EBIT in the range of 1.2 billion euros to 1.35 billion euros.

Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said it would moderately fall short of these targets unless there was a drastic recovery in market activity in the second half of the year.

“It will be increasingly challenging to generate growth in the current fiscal year because of the weaker market environment and the ongoing uncertainty amongst market participants,” finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8248 euros Reporting By Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.