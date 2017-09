FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse does not expect to buy back shares in 2013 and the first half of 2014, Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said on Wednesday.

Speaking to analysts on an investor call to explain third-quarter results, Pottmeyer further said the Frankfurt-based exchange operator will stick to a dividend payout ratio of between 40-60 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)