Deutsche Boerse Q3 lifted by higher revenue, lower legal costs

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse’s said its operating profit more than doubled in the third quarter, helped by a rise in revenue compared with the year-earlier quarter, which was burdened by legal settlement costs.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 232.5 million euros ($295 million), beating an average expectation of 219 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and up from 101 million euros a year earlier.

Company earnings were hit in the third quarter last year by the costs of a legal settlement related to the possible violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran. ($1 = 0.7869 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould, editing by David Evans)