FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse Q3 lifted by higher revenue, lower legal costs
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 27, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Boerse Q3 lifted by higher revenue, lower legal costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse’s said its operating profit more than doubled in the third quarter, helped by a rise in revenue compared with the year-earlier quarter, which was burdened by legal settlement costs.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 232.5 million euros ($295 million), beating an average expectation of 219 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and up from 101 million euros a year earlier.

Company earnings were hit in the third quarter last year by the costs of a legal settlement related to the possible violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran. ($1 = 0.7869 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.