UPDATE 1-Profits dip at Frankfurt stock market operator

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse reported a slightly worse than expected 8 percent drop in second quarter operating profit on Thursday, a sign trading volumes on capital markets are still shaky despite improvement in the past year.

Quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 256.3 million euros ($339 million), very slightly below the average of 258 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and down from 279 million a year earlier.

The Frankfurt-based operator of the Xetra equities platform and the Eurex derivatives exchange said quarterly net revenue was 497 million euros, down 2 percent from the year earlier quarter but up 3 percent compared with the Jan-March period.

“The increase (on the quarter) is attributable to a slight improvement in the business environment,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Thursday.

“However, net revenue was down slightly on the prior-year quarter in light of the ongoing difficult capital market environment,” it added.

Deutsche Boerse rival The London Stock Exchange last weak beat expectations for its fiscal first quarter revenues, helped by acquisitions as well as improving sentiment which has helped market volumes.

Deutsche Boerse said a cost-cutting and efficiency programme launched in February was on track, which would strengthen the group’s planned expansion in growth regions such as Asia and Latin America.