FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse Q2 EBIT below consensus at 256 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2013 / 5:43 PM / in 4 years

Deutsche Boerse Q2 EBIT below consensus at 256 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse reported slightly weaker than expected earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 256.3 million euros ($339.23 million) in the second quarter, as tough capital markets kept revenue below year-earlier levels.

The average of five forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages was for quarterly EBIT of 258 million euros, down from 279 million a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 2 percent in the second quarter to 497.1 million euros, but rose 3 percent compared with the first three months of the year, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.