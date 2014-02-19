FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Boerse eyes stable dividend after quarterly profit miss

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said it would keep its dividend stable after posting flat operating profit in the fourth quarter that disappointed expectations for a near 10 percent rise.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 189.5 million euros ($260.63 million) were slightly ahead of the 185 million earned in the year earlier quarter but short of the 203 million euro average of six forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The exchange operator said in a statement on Wednesday it would propose keeping its dividend for 2013 stable at 2.10 euros per share.

